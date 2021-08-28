Hardik Pandya’s Wish for Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga is Beyond Cute

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has wished Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga on the occasion of his birthday. Pandya found a rather innovative and adorable way of wishing the bowler. He made a half and half collage including a picture of his son Agastya and the Sri Lankan bowler. The interesting aspect in the photo is that he has put a wig on Agastya’s head that is similar to Malinga’s hairstyle. In the cutesy picture, junior Pandya is wearing a red outfit while the Sri Lankan crickter’s candid picture from one of his cricket matches has been used. The now viral photo collage has been shared by Pandya on Instagram. The picture has crossed the million likes benchmark. Captioning the post, the Indian cricketer said, “Happy birthday Mali. From one of your biggest fans.”

Pandya’s wife Natasa and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians has also reacted to the unforgettable post. In the comments, Mumbai Indians wrote, “What a cute picture. Happy birthday, Malinga”, while Natasa expressed her love and awe through emojis. In fact, Mumbai Indians loved the post so much that they even posted it on their profile, with the caption, “The cutest impression you’ll see on the internet today”

Malinga and Pandya are great friends on and off field. Many candid pictures across the internet show how much the two of them love each other. Their snaps while practicing with Mumbai Indians team have also broken the internet quite a few times.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have already reached UAE ahead of their first fixture in the second session of IPL 2021. The team have been regularly practicing and are surely in a mood to defend their title. The Rohit Sharma-led side at present are at number four position with four wins from seven matches. Their next fixture will be against MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

