Hardik Pandya to Start Training Under Dravid's Team at NCA From Tuesday
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and start his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of NCA head Rahul Dravid and his team of trainers from Tuesday. Pandya was asked by the Indian team management to complete his rehab at the NCA when he went to train with the boys ahead of the opening ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.
