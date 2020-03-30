'Hardly Get Two Matches in a Row Overseas' - Umesh Yadav Opens Up on In-and-Out Test Fortunes

Umesh Yadav has opened up about being in and out of the Indian Test playing XI, saying it's difficult to find rhythm as he 'hardly gets two matches in a row' overseas.
Umesh is a regular - and successful - in home Tests but is not among the preferred first-choice pacers overseas, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma in the side. Umesh conceded he 'feels a touch' bad but stressed he has learnt to deal with it.
"You do feel a touch bad that you aren’t getting as many chances. I used to feel a bit down in the past about sitting on the sidelines and watching. But it’s important that you make yourself understand the situation. I realised that it’s not healthy if I slip into pity. That feeling isn’t good as you won’t be able to perform well when you get a chance," he told Indian Express.
"You can’t complain too much as the other three- Ishant (Sharma), (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah are bowling well. So I can understand that for a team management, getting the right balance wouldn’t be easy. All four of us are experienced bowlers."
Umesh played only one of the two Tests in New Zealand, coming into the side after Ishant was injured. It has been a pattern with Umesh; he played only one Test in Australia and England in the previous tours.
"You do well in Indian conditions and you get an image like that. It’s sort of unfair as if I get regular chances in overseas Tests, I would definitely do well," he said. "I hardly get two matches in a row. Unless you play more in those conditions, you will not learn more about those conditions. I have stopped bothering too much about all this. The benchmark in our team is high, and I just want to do well in whatever opportunity I get. You have to always keep your fitness levels high, think that you can play any time. If you get into negativity, you won’t find motivation to train and be fit."
Umesh said the mindset is also different in such situations, as he is more worried about his place in the side than about delivering his best.
"The main thing is when you don’t play back-to-back games and get the odd match in between, what does happen sometimes is that you don’t have the match-rhythm of bowling. The kind of confidence that comes when you are consistently playing. That rhythm is different. You do worry about the fact that you might get dropped if you don’t do well in this chance. Your focus is different then.
"All that runs in the head. You are not thinking I will go and blow them away. Mentally, something else is running. You want to take wickets, give less runs, and stuff like that. All that is bound to affect your bowling. When you bowl bindaas, khulke, without a care, it’s a completely different experience and you look different to people. You have no mental pressure. When you are coming back for a game in six months, you don’t have that positive body language as there are too many things running in your head. I keep telling myself and prepare myself mentally –that’s why you see I do well in Tests whenever I play – but you understand, it’s not easy and there is bound to be some affect. As I don’t even play ODIs, my off-period is longer."
Umesh also said he hasn't understood why he isn't in India's white-ball plans. The pacer last played an ODI in 2018 and a T20I in early 2019.
"I haven’t understood that. White or red, the skill lies in swinging the ball, na? I can do it as I have done it," he said. "Of course, the lengths will vary and that is obvious and down to cricketing intelligence. If I get a series of ODIs, I feel I can prove myself as a wicket-taking bowler. I do feel I haven’t been used properly by selectors in ODIs. Get a game here and there, then sit out for six months. It does get difficult. Career has never been stable. Always up and down. I did well at the 2015 World Cup, but then again out.
"On a lighter side, no one has to worry about my workload management as I don’t get enough work!"
