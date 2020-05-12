Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Haris Rauf Credits Glenn Maxwell for Meteoric Rise in BBL

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf heaped praise on Melbourne Stars' skipper Glenn Maxwell and stated the Australian helped in building his confidence that eventually led to the pacer shining in the last edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

IANS |May 12, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Haris Rauf Credits Glenn Maxwell for Meteoric Rise in BBL

Lahore: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf heaped praise on Melbourne Stars' skipper Glenn Maxwell and stated the Australian helped in building his confidence that eventually led to the pacer shining in the last edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

He revealed that Maxwell went out of the way to support him right through the course of the tournament and that led to him picking 20 wickets in his maiden BBL campaign.

"I feel that coach David Hussey and captain Glenn Maxwell's confidence in my abilities was the key factor in my excellent performances in the BBL," Rauf was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

"Maxwell had extraordinary confidence in my ability to bowl and used me where I was of most use to the team.

"He went out of his way to support me whilst we were on the field and for my part, I repaid him by bowling to the plan and to the fields he set for me," he added.

Rauf also spoke about his admiration for South Africa speedster Dale Steyn, with whom he shared the dressing room in the BBL last term. He spoke about the things that Steyn taught him during their brief stint together and how it helped him better his game.

"Dale Steyn has been my role model ever since I started to play cricket and to be in the same team as him at the BBL was absolutely thrilling," Rauf said.

"I was very happy to meet him, and I can tell you that he is a wonderful teacher. He gave me tips in the nets and gave me a lot of advice about how to go about my game and what attitude to adopt.

"In particular, he told me about the aggression that I need to have as a fast bowler and since then I have tried to adopt that attitude for myself," he added.

BBLGlenn MaxwellHaris Rauf

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more