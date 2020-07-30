Haris Rauf Tests Negative for Covid-19, To Fly to England Soon
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has finally tested negative for Covid-19 and that means that he is eligible to fly to England for the Test series. This was possible since the bowler tested negative for the virus twice.
