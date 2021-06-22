Harleen Deol Turns 23: Know All About India’s Shining Cricket Star 

India women’s middle-order batsman Harleen Deol celebrated her 23rd birthday on June 21. Harleen made her ODI debut in February 2019 against England, and T20I debut just next month in March. The Chandigarh-born cricketer is known for her attacking batting style and has featured in nine T20Is and one ODI game. Though the right-handed batsman only made two runs in her ODI debut, Harleen has scored 112 runs in the nine shorter-format games and even picked six wickets as she is also a leg-spinner.

Harleen started playing gully cricket with her brother and neighbourhood boys when she was just eight years old. Several neighbours raised objections to Harleen playing cricket with boys, however, her family didn’t let any of this affect the future star of India women’s cricket. One year later, she was playing national cricket representing her school.

At 13, Harleen moved to Himachal Pradesh to play professional cricket. Not just cricket, the Indian star had a knack for hockey, football and basketball. She was one of the best athletes in her school days. Moreover, Harleen didn’t let her dream of becoming a cricketer come in the way of academics. She scored around 80 percent marks in both Class 10 and Class 12.

Harleen is also among the stylish players of the India women’s cricket team. The 23-year-old’s Instagram account is a proof of her fashion statements.

This picture reveals how much she focuses on her fashion choices.

Harleen keeps her fashion game always on point.

Harleen’s recent Instagram post celebrated the 20th anniversary of cricket period drama film Lagaan. Terming the movie “inspirational”, the 23-year-old said she watched Lagaan when she was very young. Harleen said the film teaches the “power of coming together”, and overcoming impossible hurdles in life with sheer conviction and courage. The cricketer said the film is still relevant today.

