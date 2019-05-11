'Harman Singh Dhoni' - Twitter Lauds Kaur's Heroics

Fitting finale to #Wt20 Brilliant batting by Harmanpreet and finishing by Radha Yadav. #Supernovas win in style!
— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) May 11, 2019
Supernovas are given the best team in the tournament. Current Indian team captain and coach are in the dugout too. #WomensT20Challenge
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 11, 2019
No one has a sense of occasion better than Harmanpreet Kaur.
Semifinal of World Cup against Australia.
First match of a standalone World T20.
Final of a watershed tournament for women's cricket.
Give her the spotlight, she makes magic happen. #WomensT20Challenge
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 11, 2019
3 games that tell us that WIPL can work and needs to be made a thing.
What a finish to the tournament! #WIPL
— Manya (@CSKian716) May 11, 2019
Earlier, Velocity looked down and out when they were 37 for 5 but a 71-run stand between Sushma Verma and Amelia Kerr ensured they had something to bowl at.
Thought Velocity had no batting after the top five, or rather was told so the other day to justify Mithali & co. not going for the win. Not doing too bad today eh? #WIPL
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 11, 2019
Great to see so many of them turned out to support women’s t20 challenge in Jaipur. Stand is literally full on one side nd dats d gain of this matches. Hopefully t20 IPL for women’s cricket is not very far away. Well done @Bcci @IPL @StarSportsIndia
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 11, 2019
Finally a good batting effort from Sushma Verma, she has been good with keeping but batting has been under par for many years. #WIPL
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2019
What an action packed #WIPL final. Crowd of jaipur a made it even more special. Really excited times ahead for women's cricket specially in India. @BCCIWomen @M_Raj03 @ImHarmanpreet @smriti_mandhana #WomensIPL
— ravi ranjan pandey (@raviranjanpndy) May 11, 2019
Still a respectable score by #Velocity this. What an innings from Sushma Verma and also a great knock from Amelia Kerr. Now time for Jemi and Harman.
Hoping #Supernovas chase this down easily. #WIPL @ImHarmanpreet
— That RohitSharma Fan حمّاد (@chemistryhammad) May 11, 2019
From loosing the first 5 early, really enjoyed watching @ImSushVerma repair the damage with Amelia Kerr for Velocity but to be honest Supernovas looks a complete side to me#SUPvVEL #WIPL
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 11, 2019
In the chase, despite cameos from Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues, it was Kaur who hit a half-century and set it up for her side before Radha Yadav took them home with a quick cameo.
Another reminder of Harmanpreet's hitting powers, and equally importantly, of the gulf in class between her and the rest of the Indian women in T20s.
Deep into a tricky chase, she's faced 17-18 balls at a stretch without taking a major risk! #WIPLfinal
— Srinath (@srinathsripath) May 11, 2019
She's managed to successfully take a single off the last ball in each of the last 2-3 overs. Getting the boundaries in the first 3/4 balls. Absolutely classy, well-calculated chase.
— Avantika (@avantikatikmany) May 11, 2019
Harman Singh Dhoni #WIPL
— Aravind (@netcitizen) May 11, 2019
Harmanpreet plays cricket in a different league. Hitting of the highest order#SUPvVEL
— Vishwas k (@vishwask1) May 11, 2019
It was Radha Yadav who took the first wicket of #WomensT20Challenge last week. Tonight, she hits the winning runs.
— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 11, 2019
Congratulations @ImHarmanpreet. Does a Dhoni, almost finishes off before a scare. Well played Supernovas.
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 11, 2019
Radha Yadav you beauty!#Supernovas
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 11, 2019