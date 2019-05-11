'Harman Singh Dhoni' - Twitter Lauds Kaur's Heroics

Credit: IPLT20

Fitting finale to #Wt20 Brilliant batting by Harmanpreet and finishing by Radha Yadav. #Supernovas win in style!

— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) May 11, 2019



Supernovas are given the best team in the tournament. Current Indian team captain and coach are in the dugout too. #WomensT20Challenge



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 11, 2019





No one has a sense of occasion better than Harmanpreet Kaur.



Semifinal of World Cup against Australia.

First match of a standalone World T20.

Final of a watershed tournament for women's cricket.



Give her the spotlight, she makes magic happen. #WomensT20Challenge

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 11, 2019



3 games that tell us that WIPL can work and needs to be made a thing.



What a finish to the tournament! #WIPL



— Manya (@CSKian716) May 11, 2019





Thought Velocity had no batting after the top five, or rather was told so the other day to justify Mithali & co. not going for the win. Not doing too bad today eh? #WIPL

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 11, 2019



Great to see so many of them turned out to support women’s t20 challenge in Jaipur. Stand is literally full on one side nd dats d gain of this matches. Hopefully t20 IPL for women’s cricket is not very far away. Well done @Bcci @IPL @StarSportsIndia



— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 11, 2019





Finally a good batting effort from Sushma Verma, she has been good with keeping but batting has been under par for many years. #WIPL

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2019



What an action packed #WIPL final. Crowd of jaipur a made it even more special. Really excited times ahead for women's cricket specially in India. @BCCIWomen @M_Raj03 @ImHarmanpreet @smriti_mandhana #WomensIPL



— ravi ranjan pandey (@raviranjanpndy) May 11, 2019





Still a respectable score by #Velocity this. What an innings from Sushma Verma and also a great knock from Amelia Kerr. Now time for Jemi and Harman.

Hoping #Supernovas chase this down easily. #WIPL @ImHarmanpreet

— That RohitSharma Fan حمّاد (@chemistryhammad) May 11, 2019



From loosing the first 5 early, really enjoyed watching @ImSushVerma repair the damage with Amelia Kerr for Velocity but to be honest Supernovas looks a complete side to me#SUPvVEL #WIPL



— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 11, 2019





Another reminder of Harmanpreet's hitting powers, and equally importantly, of the gulf in class between her and the rest of the Indian women in T20s.



Deep into a tricky chase, she's faced 17-18 balls at a stretch without taking a major risk! #WIPLfinal

— Srinath (@srinathsripath) May 11, 2019



She's managed to successfully take a single off the last ball in each of the last 2-3 overs. Getting the boundaries in the first 3/4 balls. Absolutely classy, well-calculated chase.



— Avantika (@avantikatikmany) May 11, 2019





Harmanpreet plays cricket in a different league. Hitting of the highest order#SUPvVEL



— Vishwas k (@vishwask1) May 11, 2019





It was Radha Yadav who took the first wicket of #WomensT20Challenge last week. Tonight, she hits the winning runs.

— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 11, 2019



Congratulations @ImHarmanpreet. Does a Dhoni, almost finishes off before a scare. Well played Supernovas.



— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 11, 2019





Radha Yadav you beauty!#Supernovas

— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 11, 2019

First Published: May 11, 2019, 11:00 PM IST