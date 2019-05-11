Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money
'Harman Singh Dhoni' - Twitter Lauds Kaur's Heroics

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
Credit: IPLT20

It was Harmanpreet Kaur who stepped up in the final to take her side Supernovas to title triumph in the inaugural edition of the Womens T20 Challenge despite a stutter towards the end.













Earlier, Velocity looked down and out when they were 37 for 5 but a 71-run stand between Sushma Verma and Amelia Kerr ensured they had something to bowl at.



















In the chase, despite cameos from Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues, it was Kaur who hit a half-century and set it up for her side before Radha Yadav took them home with a quick cameo.



















Harmanpreet KaursupernovasVelocityWIPLWomen's T20 Challenge
First Published: May 11, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
