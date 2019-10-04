Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Play 100 T20 Internationals

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur added another feather to her cap in an already illustrious career as she became the first Indian to play 100 T20 Internationals.
Harmanpreet, who has a highest score of 103 in T20Is along with six half centuries, completed this landmark against the South African side in Surat on Friday (October 4) when both teams played an additional T20I, the sixth of the series, after unseasonal rains had forced two games to be washed out earlier.
Harmanpreet, who made her debut in the format in 2009 against England, was presented with a special cap ahead of the match by coach WV Raman in the presence of the whole team.
In November 2016, she replaced Mithali Raj as captain of the T20 team for the series against West Indies.
She is also the first Indian cricketer - male or female - to sign a Big Bash League contract with Sydney Thunder in Australia.
In June 2017, she became the first Indian to sign with Surrey Stars in ECB's Kia Super League.
