Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

385/8 (118.0)

South Africa trail by 117 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS HK

upcoming
OMA OMA
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Play 100 T20 Internationals

Harmanpreet, who made her debut in the format in 2009 against England, was presented with a special cap ahead of the match by coach WV Raman in the presence of the whole team.

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur added another feather to her cap in an already illustrious career as she became the first Indian to play 100 T20 Internationals.

Harmanpreet, who has a highest score of 103 in T20Is along with six half centuries, completed this landmark against the South African side in Surat on Friday (October 4) when both teams played an additional T20I, the sixth of the series, after unseasonal rains had forced two games to be washed out earlier.

In November 2016, she replaced Mithali Raj as captain of the T20 team for the series against West Indies.

She is also the first Indian cricketer - male or female - to sign a Big Bash League contract with Sydney Thunder in Australia.

In June 2017, she became the first Indian to sign with Surrey Stars in ECB's Kia Super League.

