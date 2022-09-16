Harmanpreet Kaur Blames Batting Failure For India's Loss Against England in T20I Series

India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the team lost the T20I series 2-1 against England due to failure in batting. On Thursday, England defeated India by seven wickets in the final and third T20I.

While she blamed the batting for the defeat, on the other hand she hailed the bowlers’ performance throughout the series. In the post-match presentation ceremony, she said, “I think we were 20 runs short. Credit to our bowlers for keeping us in the game. Radha is someone who always wants to give 200 percent. Richa helped us to get a fighting total. We just need to stick to our strengths. One needs to have a decent total in any format of the game. We need partnerships with the bat.”

In the final T20I, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone came up with a superb bowling performance to restrict India to just 122/8 in 20 overs. Though Indian bowlers tried to keep England batter in control but the the England women gunned the target with 10 balls to spare.

Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt stitched the match-winning opening partnership 70-runs before Sneh Rana dismissed Wyatt for 22. While Dunkley continued her form with the bat, but missed her half-century by just one run.

England skipper Amy Jones said that she was proud of her team after putting an all-round performance to claim the T20I series.

“It feels really good. Proud of the entire group. It has been quite daunting. Everyone was so switched on and so ready to help. Every girl stepped up. Proud of these girls. Alice is so good. She has got all the shots. It is refreshing to see her bat. Glad that she is in our side. Sophie has been brilliant. She is a banker for us with the ball. Need to keep the intent on. Sticking to the game plan is what we will focus on going into the ODIs,” said Jones after the match.

India Women will now be seen in action against the England Women on Sunday (September 18) when both sides will touch the ground for three-match ODI series. It will be a very important series for India as they will look forward to turn their T20I series result and win the the ODI matches. Along with this, it will also mark as the farewell series for Jhulan Goswami, one of the greatest women cricketer.

