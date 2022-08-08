Harmanpreet Kaur Eyes for Women's IPL After India Win Silver in T20I Cricket at CWG

After India Women’s loss to Australia in the Commonwealth Games final match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said Women’s IPL will be hugely beneficial for young domestic cricketers in the country to showcase their potential at the biggest stage.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

She said that it would benefit the senior national team as there are many talented women players but they lack experience of the big tournaments.

“I think women’s IPL can be a big turning point for us. Our players do get opportunities to play overseas leagues. I feel, domestic players will get a great platform I women’s IPL. We have talented women’s cricketers in the country but many of them don’t have the experience of the big stages. Women’s IPL will be a great platform for them,” said Kaur.

India women have been playing in overseas T20 leagues and the women’s T20 Challenge, a three-team tournament but IPL will be coming for them only next year.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: India Lose to Australia in Women’s T20I Cricket Final; Claim Silver

BCCI is all set to launch a full-fledged women’s IPL in 2023. Board secretary Jay Shah, said earlier this year that the BCCI is committed to launching a women’s IPL next year.

After clinching silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022, India skipper said that winning silver is a big achievement for the women’s cricket team. However, she did mention that in their 162-3un chase, losing wickets at regular intervals costed them the Gold medal.

“The Silver medal is a big achievement. This is the first time we participated in the Commonwealth Games and it’s a big achievement,” she said.

Further, “We created a situation from where we could have won the match but the last 4-5 overs didn’t go the way we expected it to. But that’s the beauty of cricket – even if you think you’re in a good position, the game slips away from you. Today, it happened to us.”

India looked strong when Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and Harmanpreet Kaur (65) settled on the crease. They were involved in a 96-run stand for the third wicket but after both going back to pavilion, India’s innings crumbled.

India slipped from 118 for 2 to 152-all out, losing another big final.

“Losing back-to-back wickets was the turning point. In that situation, if we had looked for singles and doubles other than looking for boundaries, we could have hit the big ones at the end with wickets in hand. We would have had less pressure. Runs came but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals,” Kaur said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here