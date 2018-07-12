Harmanpreet Kaur Hits Back in Fake Degree Controversy, Says She Has Not Been Demoted

Reports had earlier emerged of the Indian cricketer being demoted from her position by employers Punjab Police, after Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut had said that Kaur's enrollment number was fake.
"When you did your graduation, did you go to the head office to verify your enrollment number? Nobody does that. I did exactly the same thing. If I am playing, my focus is obviously on cricket. Apart from that, I just wanted to complete my graduation. On the basis of my graduation certificate, I took admission in post graduation course in a different university but could never take my exams because of overseas tournaments. Today, that very degree is being called fake," Kaur told Times of India.
Kaur further clarified that her examination centre was in Delhi, "I have cleared all my exams and my every certificate is legal. My examination centre used to be in Delhi. My subjects were Sociology, Political Science, English and General Awareness.
"I completed my graduation through distance learning from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2009-11. Earlier, I was pursuing my graduation from a college in Jalandhar, where I did my first year. Thereafter, I was not able to pursue it as my cricket schedule and the examination dates used to clash always. Besides, as the college principal had changed, and they did not like me pursuing sports, they did not adjust exam timings as per my cricket schedule. So, I had to migrate to another university. I have been playing for India after completing my Class XII," she added.
The 29-year-old further added that no one from Punjab Police has communicated to her about the demotion. "The department should initiate action against me. I am waiting for word from my department.I have not received any notice from my department. I have not received any notice from my department.I am talking to you because I am tired of reading about this in newspapers everyday. Otherwise, I am relying on my department completely and whatever decision it takes would be the last." she said.
Kaur has played 87 ODIs for India, scoring 2196 runs with the highest score of 171* coming against Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final in 2017. She will next be seen in action in the Kia Super League in England, starting next week.
Also Watch
-
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
First Published: July 12, 2018, 6:31 PM IST