Harmanpreet Kaur Hits Maiden KSL Fifty to Keep Lancashire in Final's Day Hunt

The 29-year-old produced a quick-fire 44-ball 74, inclusive of four boundaries and six sixes at Stanley Park in Blackpool. Kaur was dismissed in the final over of the innings after propelling Thunder's score to 154/9 in 20 overs.
After a relative slow start of 12 runs from 14 balls, the all-rounder smashed 62 from the next 30 deliveries to ensure the Thunder finished with a competitive score after being asked to bat first.
It wasn’t just the Diamonds who felt the wrath on Tuesday as during the course of her innings, she smashed a car windscreen and nearly hit BBC journalist and broadcaster Stuart Flinders on the sidelines.
😂😂😂 @ImHarmanpreet was this before or after you smashed that car windscreen? 🚗 #ThunderisComing https://t.co/utcyPJvnP8— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) August 14, 2018
In reply, the Diamonds managed just 145/8 in their run-chase a loss which ends their hopes of qualifying for the final stage of the competition.
Thunder are scheduled to play their final league game against Southern Vipers at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday (August 18).
Scores: Lancashire Thunder 154/9 in 20 overs (Kaur 74; Brunt 3-22) beat Yorkshire Diamonds 145/8 in 20 overs (Brunt 44*; Hartley 2-27) by 9 runs.
First Published: August 15, 2018, 11:21 AM IST