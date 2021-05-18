CRICKETNEXT

Harmanpreet Kaur & Mithali Raj Clear the Air Over Flight Issue, Say Charter Flights for Both Men & Women

The BCCI would be sending women players by charter flights too, as confirmed by Harmanpreet Kaur on Twitter.

The Indian women’s cricket team is due to tour England in June, where they play a Test after a gap of seven years, followed by a limited-overs series. At the same time the men’s team will also be travelling to the UK for their WTC final and a Test series against England. But before their departure on June 2, the contingents are supposed to assemble in Mumbai for a two-week quarantine.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that while the men’s team will be taken to Mumbai in charter flights, the women players will travel in commercial flights. But as it turns out, the BCCI would be sending women players by charter flights too, as confirmed by Harmanpreet Kaur on Twitter.

The same report also suggested that RT-PCR tests for men players were available at home, but not for the women players. Skipper Mithali Raj clarified, that isn’t the case.

On the other hand, the women’s team would be playing a Test match against Australia as well, after their England series. This will also be their first Test match Down Under since 2006. In five matches, Australia have a numerical advantage with four wins and one draw.

“We have got a tour against India in mid-September,” Megan Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley.“So, there’s a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool… and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games.”

Women’s Team for England Tour:

Tests And ODIs: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemima Rodriguez, Shefali Verma, Sneh Rana, Tania Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Indrani Roy (wicketkeeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey , Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Radha Yadav.

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemima Rodriguez, Shefali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tania Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Indrani Roy (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav and Simran Dil Bahadur.

