Harmanpreet Kaur Nails 'Bhangra' Moves During India's Pre-World Cup Photoshoot | WATCH

The Indian women’s cricket team is all set to kickstart the ICC ODI World Cup 2022 campaign against New Zealand against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6. After missing out on the trophy in the last edition (2017) where India lost to England in final, the Women in Blue are all inspired to take their game to the next level in New Zealand to lift their maiden World Cup trophy.

Ahead of their opening match, India women’s team had a great time during the official pre-tournament photoshoot. The players looked high on energy and cheerful as they shared laughs and chatters. The International Cricket Council shared a short clip of the photoshoot where Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed most limelight with her Bhangra moves. It was Harmanpreet herself who started the video and said “I only know this, wherever I go I do this" while doing Bhangra.

“A dose of laughter with some groovy dancing. The India camp is filled with joy ahead of #CWC22," ICC captioned the video.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The middle-order batter returned to the form at the best time as she gained a spot and rose to No.20 in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings for batters released on Tuesday after scoring a 66-ball 63 in the fifth and final ODI to roar back into form. Her knock helped India win the final ODI by six wickets.

She continued his form in the warm-up match against South Africa where he scored 103 runs off 114 deliveries as India won the thriller by 2 runs. Batting first, Harmanpreet held the innings together with the lower order, ticking over to three figures in the latter stages of the innings with the help of nine boundaries.

Recently, India captain Mithali Raj also clarified that Harmanpreet will be the vice-captain in the tournament despite all-rounder Deepti Sharma doing those duties in the last two ODIs against New Zealand. “Deepti being picked as the vice-captain was the choice of the selectors and the BCCI. The squad of the World Cup was already announced so Harmanpreet is the vice-captain for the team for the World Cup,” she added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here