Harmanpreet Kaur Named India's Captain For White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka, Poonam Yadav Returns

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as India women’s team ODI captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Veteran Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday as BCCI announced India’s squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on the same day itself where Harmanpreet was promoted as the skipper in the 50-over format.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was already India’s captain in the T20 format, now has a bigger role in India’s white-ball set-up with young opener Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is beginning June 23rd and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively,” BCCI stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mithali announced her retirement from all formats of the game on Wednesday as She confirmed the development through a social media post.

Mithali retired as the highest run-scorer in Women ODIs. After making her debut on June 26, 1999, against Ireland at Milton Keynes, she represented India in 232 One Day Internationals, scoring 7805 runs at a staggering average of 50.68. She played 12 Tests and 89 T20Is for the country and amassed 699 and 2364 runs respectively.

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

