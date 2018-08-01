Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Harmanpreet Kaur Produces Dhoni Style Finish on Lancashire Debut

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur. (Lancashire Thunder/ Twitter)

Indian women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's late onslaught helped Lancashire Thunder edge Surrey Stars in a last-over thriller in the 11th match of the Kia Super League in London on Tuesday.

Debutant Kaur hit a majestic six on the penultimate ball of the innings as Lancashire beat Surrey by 5 wickets with one ball to spare. Kaur struck 34 runs off 21 deliveries, which included three boundaries and one match-winning six and played a pivotal role in the team's victory.




Earlier, batting first, Surrey managed to put up a total of 148/5 in their designated 20 overs. Following a poor start to the innings — which saw Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith and Sarah Taylor getting dismissed for just 17 runs on the board — Surrey got back on track after a brilliant partnership between Natalie Sciver and Dane van Niekerk.

Sciver remained unbeaten on 95 (57 deliveries) as she guided Surrey to a fighting total following the dreadful start. Emma Lamb was the star of the day for Lancshire as she ended up with excellent figures of 3/34.

Nicole Bolton started the Lancashire chase on the front foot as she hit boundaries for fun early on. Kaur joined Bolton in the middle after two quick wickets and the duo started the rebuilding job for the team.

Bolton (87 off 61) finally perished on the third ball of the penultimate over, followed by Lamb on the last ball of the over.

Lancashire needed 11 runs off the final six deliveries but didn't get off to a good start in the over. Kaur took a single on the first ball and on the next, Eleanor Threlkeld was run-out.

Kaur then took matters into her own hands and took a single on the third delivery of the over. Needing 8 runs off the final three deliveries, Kaur hit a four and a six to help her team seal a famous win.

First Published: August 1, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
