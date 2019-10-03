Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

39/3 (20.0)

South Africa trail by 463 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 6: PER VS BRA

upcoming
PER PER
BRA BRA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

04 Oct, 201901:30 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav Give India Hard-Fought Win Over South Africa

A three-wicket haul from Radha Yadav and an unbeaten 34 from Harmanpreet Kaur helped India Women beat South Africa Women by five wickets in the fifth T20I in Surat on Thursday (October 3).

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav Give India Hard-Fought Win Over South Africa

A three-wicket haul from Radha Yadav and an unbeaten 34 from Harmanpreet Kaur helped India Women beat South Africa Women by five wickets in the fifth T20I in Surat on Thursday (October 3).

Opting to field first upon winning the toss, India restricted South Africa to 98 for 8 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Radha got 3 for 23 while Deepti Sharma got 2 for 19. Plenty of South Africa batters got starts but the highest score was just 17 by Laura Wolvaardt.

India's top three failed but Harmanpreet scored 34* off 32 to guide India home in 17.1 overs.

Batting first, South Africa had a steady start but couldn't accelerate. They were 57 for 2 at one stage in the 12th over but slipped to 74 for 5 in the next four overs. They struggled against spin and could never really get going.

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues all fell cheaply as India slipped to 29 for 3 in the seventh over. Like South Africa, India too couldn't find rhythm until Harmanpreet entered.

She dominated a 50-run stand with Deepti Sharma (16) to put India on track again. Deepti fell, but the captain hung around till the end to take India home.

India had won the first and fourth T20Is in the same venue, with the other two matches washed out by rain. The teams will play one more T20I on Friday (October 4).

Harmanpreet KaurIndia womenIndia Women vs South Africa Womenpoonam yadavRadha YadavShabnim Ismailsouth africa women

Related stories

Rejected Multiple Times, Shafali Verma Began Cricketing Journey in the Guise of a Boy
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 10:45 AM IST

Rejected Multiple Times, Shafali Verma Began Cricketing Journey in the Guise of a Boy

Shafali, Poonam Star as India Seal Series With Convincing Victory
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 10:55 PM IST

Shafali, Poonam Star as India Seal Series With Convincing Victory

Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

BRA v PER
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more