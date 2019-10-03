Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav Give India Hard-Fought Win Over South Africa

A three-wicket haul from Radha Yadav and an unbeaten 34 from Harmanpreet Kaur helped India Women beat South Africa Women by five wickets in the fifth T20I in Surat on Thursday (October 3).
Opting to field first upon winning the toss, India restricted South Africa to 98 for 8 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Radha got 3 for 23 while Deepti Sharma got 2 for 19. Plenty of South Africa batters got starts but the highest score was just 17 by Laura Wolvaardt.
India's top three failed but Harmanpreet scored 34* off 32 to guide India home in 17.1 overs.
Batting first, South Africa had a steady start but couldn't accelerate. They were 57 for 2 at one stage in the 12th over but slipped to 74 for 5 in the next four overs. They struggled against spin and could never really get going.
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues all fell cheaply as India slipped to 29 for 3 in the seventh over. Like South Africa, India too couldn't find rhythm until Harmanpreet entered.
She dominated a 50-run stand with Deepti Sharma (16) to put India on track again. Deepti fell, but the captain hung around till the end to take India home.
India had won the first and fourth T20Is in the same venue, with the other two matches washed out by rain. The teams will play one more T20I on Friday (October 4).
