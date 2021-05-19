Harmanpreet Kaur Shares Adorable Picture with Her Fluffy Friend ‘Fury’ on Instagram

With the sporting activities taking a backseat in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ace Indian women cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur is spending a lot of time on social media. A look at Harmanpreet’s Instagram profile will tell you that she is taking this break to spend some quality time with her dog Fury. On Tuesday, too, India’s T20 skipper posted a cute snap with her dog on the photo-sharing application with a sweet caption.

Here is what Harman posted:

Meanwhile, women in blue are set to return to action as they travel to the United Kingdom next month for an all-format tour. All India senior women’s selection committee (BCCI Women) on Friday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming tournament. While Harmanpreet Kaur was named T20 skipper, Mithali Raj would lead India in the One Day International (ODIs) as well as one-off Test.

Harman on Tuesday also posted a short clip on her Instagram as she prepares for the England tour.

Watch the video:

India’s much-awaited tour of England will start with a one-off Test on June 16 at Bristol. After that, India and England will square off against each other for three-match ODI series, starting on June 27.

The ODI tournament opener will also be played at Bristol on June 27. The second and third match will be played on June 30 and July 3 at the Taunton and Worcester, respectively.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by the T20I series. The opening T20I match between India and England will be played on July 9 in Northants. India will then travel to Hove (July 11) and Chelmsford (July 15) for the next two games.

After the conclusion of India’s month-long tour of England, Harman will stay back in the country as she is slated to play in the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ tournament in the UK starting on July 21. Harman has been drafted into Manchester Originals’ squad for the 100-ball tournament.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here