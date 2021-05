Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey Share Pictures With Test Jersey - Check Them Here

Senior India batter and T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared pictures of her sporting the Indian Test jersey ahead of their Test against England. Harmanpreet shared the pictures in Instagram, captioning it “Loving this already.” She will be sporting the jersey with number 7 on the back.

Virat Kohli Names a Bowler from Past Who Would Have Troubled Him; Take a Guess Before Checking Answer

Check the pictures here:

India pacer Shikha Pandey too shared a picture of her sporting the jersey.

Recently, India Men batsman Cheteshwar Pujara shared a picture of him with his Test jersey for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja Opens up About World Cup Semi-final Celebration, Says ‘Was Searching for Commentary Box’

Click here to check it out.

The Indian women’s squad will also undergo their hard quarantine in Southampton instead of Bristol where they are supposed to play their one-off Test match. It is expected that the women’s team will be putting up at the same hotel which is adjacent to the County ground in Bristol to ensure a safe bio-secure zone for the squad.

The women’s team will play their one-off Test from June 16-19.

Recently, BCCI Women shared a video of the squad members hitting the gym during their quarantine, captioning it “shut the noise”. In the short clip, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami could be seen sweating it out inside the gymnasium to getmatch ready for their upcoming series.

Team India is currently in quarantine in BCCI’s Mumbai bio-bubble. After serving the two-week quarantine, they would fly out to England on June 2, where they would again undergo further isolation.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here