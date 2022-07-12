Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Gain In ICC Rankings After Sri Lanka Performance

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to 13th while her deputy Smriti Mandhana was placed ninth in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet scored 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and picked three wickets in India’s 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in the recently- concluded ODI series. She was also named the Player of the Series for her solid all-round performance. Kaur has moved up one slot to 13th position, her Player of the Match effort of 75 helping her gain 12 rating points. She has also moved up eight slots to 71st among bowlers and four spots to 20th among all-rounders.

Sri Lanka's star shines again ⭐️ Chamari Athapaththu headlines the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Rankings changes 📈 More 👉 https://t.co/ckY0bBoWXQ pic.twitter.com/VFTlWPSJQd — ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2022

Mandhana also had a decent show against the Lankans, having scored 104 runs in three matches at an average of 52. The other Indian batters who have progressed in the rankings chart are Shafali Verma (three places to 33rd), Yastika Bhatia (up one place to 45th) and bowling-all rounder Pooja Vastrakar (up eight places to 53rd).

Among the bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad was up three places to joint-ninth while Meghna Singh (up four places to 43rd) and Vastrakar (up two places to joint-48th) have also made some progress. Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who did not feature in the white-ball assignments against Sri Lanka, held on to her sixth position in the bowler’s list.

The batting chart is headed by Australian Alyssa Healy followed by England’s Natalie Sciver, while Englishwoman Sophile Ecclestone and South African Shabnim Ismail continue to take the first and second spots respectively in bowling.

The rankings also took into account the recent ODI between South Africa and England, which the latter won comfortably.

South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon has moved up 12 places to 22nd after scoring 88 runs in the match and Nadine de Klerk is up two places to 60th among bowlers.

England’s Emma Lamb, who was named Player of the Match for her innings of 102, has jumped 76 places to 101st after just her third ODI while fast bowler Katherine Brunt has moved up three places to joint-ninth after taking three for 18. Spinner Charlie Dean has moved up to 31st position.

