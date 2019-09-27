Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues set to miss WBBL

India's Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are likely to miss the first standalone Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) set to start from October 18 to December 8.

IANS |September 27, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues set to miss WBBL

India's Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are likely to miss the first standalone Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) set to start from October 18 to December 8.

The WBBL is likely to clash with India's tour of the West Indies, leaving the players with a very limited window towards the end of what will be the fifth season of the WBBL.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Indian team is tentatively slated to depart for the Caribbean Islands on October 23 for a month-long tour.

The Indian team, which is currently playing five T20I series against South Africa, will also play three ODIs against the Proteas, with the last match scheduled to be played on October 14.

As per the report, the players were keen to be fresh for India's tour of Australia next year which will feature a tri-series involving England -- from January 31 to February 12 -- ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held there in February-March.

"The BCCI doesn't discourage any of our women's players from taking part in overseas leagues as long as their participation (in those tournaments) doesn't clash with their national duties," BCCI's general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim said. "In this case, there's an international series to be played, so that will automatically be on top of their list of priorities."

Scheduling aside, it is understood that the players were keen to be fresh for India's tour of Australia next year which will feature a tri-series involving England - from January 31 to February 12 - ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held there in February-March.

WBBL franchise Sydney Thunder, because of the scheduling, did not offer a contract extension to Harmanpreet, who has been in their line-up since 2016-17. The India's T20I captain was also approached by the Melbourne Stars.

Meanwhile, Mandhana who was contracted with the Hobart Hurricanes, was set to continue for a second consecutive edition. She had earlier been part of the Brisbane Heat in 2016-17.

19-year-old Rodrigues, who has been on the radar of at least two teams in the WBBL because of her exploits in the shorter formats of the game, is yet to receive a contract.

Harmanpreet KaurJemimah Rodriguessmriti mandhana

Related stories

WIPL Has Helped Women’s Cricket Gain Popularity: Harmanpreet
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 4:33 PM IST

WIPL Has Helped Women’s Cricket Gain Popularity: Harmanpreet

A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019
Cricketnext Staff | September 2, 2019, 8:00 PM IST

A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019

Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 1:07 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more