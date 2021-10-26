CricketNext

Harmanpreet Kaur to Captain a Side in FairBreak's Invitational T20 Tournament Next Year

The tournament is an ICC sanctioned competition that will take place from May 1 to 15 in Hong Kong in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong.

Indian women’s white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to captain a team in FairBreak’s inaugural Invitational T20 tournament next year, the organisers announced on Tuesday. The tournament is an ICC sanctioned competition that will take place from May 1 to 15 in Hong Kong in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong.

“FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak’s first Invitational T20 Tournament. Please join us in welcoming @ImHarmanpreet to the #FairBreaker movement! @CricketHK @gencorpacific @KCCCricket," FairBreak tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Harmanpreet wrote “Really looking forward to the upcomings."

The tournament will feature six teams and will have players from all around the world. It is set to be the world’s first privately funded tournament in women’s cricket history. Harmanpreet is the most sought after batter in the shortest format of the game.

Currently, in Australia playing the Women’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, the explosive right-hander also featured in the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ in England earlier this year.

first published:October 26, 2021, 16:07 IST