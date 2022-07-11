Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead as India Announce 15-member Squad For 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed the captain of the squad while Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy. It is the first time that women’s T20I has been included in the Commonwealth Games which will be a big opportunity for India women’s team to make their presence felt.

The Women in Blue are placed in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals. India are scheduled to play three games in the league stage of the tournament starting 29th July 2022.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Monday to pick the squad for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event,” the BCCI said in the statement

Harmanpreet, who took over the captaincy charge from recently retired Mithali Raj, impressed many with her leadership skills on the Sri Lanka tour where India emerged victorious in both ODIs and T20I series. Young batter Jemimah Rodrigues also managed to retain her place in the squad.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, who has a strike under 100 in the shortest format, was picked in the squad, while Richa Ghosh failed to get a chance in the 15-member squad but she has been put on the stand-by list.

The most notable player to make a comeback to the national fold is all-rounder Sneh Rana, who didn’t play in the Sri Lanka series owing to an injury which kept her at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.



Veteran leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who is no longer a certainty in the squad, is also on the stand-by list along with seamer Simran Dil Bahadur.

The three pacers on the list are Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar.

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

