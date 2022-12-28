Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead as India Announce Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur will once again lead the Indian women’s team in the major ICC tournament as the runners-up of the last edition will look to end their trophy drought.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also picked the squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January which is going to be a perfect tune-up for the team ahead of the T20 WC.

Team India will start their WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 while the final of the tournament will be played on February 26.

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been named in the squad but her availability will depend on her witness as she has yet not recovered from the injury.

Opener Smriti Mandhana will continue to act as Harmanpreet’s deputy for he mega ICC event.

After an impressive show in T20Is against Australia, Anjali Sarvani also managed to find a place in the squad.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10th February 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on 12th February against Pakistan in Cape Town. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on 26th February 2023," the BCCI said in the media release.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Note: Pooja Vastrakar’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will face South Africa and West Indies to get prepared for the mega event as the reserves from the World Cup team are picked as the main players for the tri-series.

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

Note: Pooja Vastrakar’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness

