Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead India in Women's T20 World Cup, Uncapped Richa Ghosh in Squad

The All India Women's Selection Committee has announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia from 21st February.

Cricketnext Staff |January 12, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
The squad is a mixture of youth an experience with Harmanpreet Kaur captaining the side, while Bengal batsman Richa Ghosh has been selected in an Indian squad for the first time. In the recently concluded women's Challenger Trophy, she came to the limelight in one of the games where she scored 36 runs off 24 balls.

Shafali Verma, who is the youngest member of the squad will be playing in her first ICC tournament after some impressive performances in recent series'.

India are in Group A along with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group B has England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.

Simultaneously, the selectors have also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia that will be played prior to the T20 World Cup. It will begin on January 31 and features Australia and England.

World T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Tri-Series (16 member) Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.

