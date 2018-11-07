Harmanpreet, Lanning & Other Stars to Watch Out for At WWT20

Loading...
Harmanpreet Kaur
Runs: 1703 | Batting Average: 27.91 | 50s: 6 | Wickets: 24 | Bowling Average: 22.29
The Indian captain was the talk of the town when she went hammer and tongs against Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2017. The unbeaten 171 where she hit as many as 20 fours and seven massive sixes made everyone stand up and take notice but things haven’t been rosy for her since then.
Kaur has somewhat failed to live up to the expectations. She has had a fairly decent 2018 having scored 480 runs in 17 innings but come the World T20, India will rely a lot more on their skipper for the X-factor in their batting.
(Image: Reuters)
The all-rounder will bank on her experience with Surrey Stars and Sydney Thunder as she leads India after some difficult times.
India failed to win the T20I Tri-series at home which involved Australia and England, lost to Bangladesh twice in the Asia Cup, including the final, and not to forget, the ill-fated fallout with former coach Tushar Arothe. New coach in Ramesh Powar has already said that this team is one for dominance and not competing and hence it is now to the players and especially the skipper, to walk the talk.
Meg Lanning
Runs: 2200| Batting Average: 34.37 | Strike Rate: 118.21 | 50s: 12 | 100s: 1
The Australian skipper will go into the tourney as the fifth highest run-getter in Women’s World T20s and will be one of the vital cogs in the middle order for her side. Lanning has had an illustrious run with the bat, scoring two fifties in her last five innings.
(Getty Images)
She had to miss out on eight months of cricket after the World Cup in 2017 but has been among the runs since then. In the T20I tri-series in India, she scored 175 runs in four games, including a 45-ball 88 in the final which took Australia to 209 for 4 - the highest score in the history of women’s T20 cricket.
Australia will hope she can continue to lead them from the front and bring home their fourth World T20 title.
Sophie Devine
Runs: 1710 | Batting Average: 27.14 | 50s: 7 | Wickets: 72 | Bowling Average: 16.70
The Wellington-born all-rounder has been one of the key contributors to the rise of women’s cricket in New Zealand. She is distinguished from the rest by her ability to take the attack to any bowling line-up and that she manages to continue in the same vein every time, speaks volumes about the talent of the 29-year-old. Add to it, her ability to roll her arm over and provide vital breakthroughs – she is an asset to any side.
(Image: ICC)
Devine comes into the tournament with good amount of runs. She has gone past the 30-run mark six times out of her last ten innings and all of those runs have come at a healthy strike rate. Paired with Suzie Bates at the top, the duo form one of the most lethal opening pairs in women’s cricket and could very well take their side to title triumph.
Stafanie Taylor
Runs: 2662 | Batting Average: 36.97 | 50s: 20 |Wickets: 74 | Bowling Average: 17.10
Player of the tournament in the previous edition of the Women’s World T20, Stafanie Taylor will be expected to be the force around which West Indies will look to perform as the defending champions. She racked up 246 runs, chipping in with eight wickets to give West Indies their first-ever World T20 title.
(Image: ICC)
Taylor has been in good form, which was evident in the recently concluded series against South Africa. She might not have been among the runs but she was outstanding with the ball, taking six wickets in four games at an average of just 10.33 and an economy of 4.53.
Taylor, along with the likes of Deandra Dottin and Hayley Mathews, will be heavily relied on as they aim to recreate the magic of the 2016 edition.
Danielle Wyatt
Runs: 994 | Batting Average: 18.40 | Strike Rate: 127.10 | 50s: 3 | 100s: 2
The 27-year-old England opener may be well known for her impish Twitter feed but her cricket credentials are never out of the news. She recently scored a 64-ball 124 against India in Mumbai to establish her credentials as one of the destructive openers in women’s cricket. She is the only opener along with Deandra Dottin to have two tons in the shortest format of the game.
(image: ICC)
Her two tons and three fifties have all come in her last 15 innings and hence England will hope that the batter can find continue in the same fashion in the Women’s World T20 and help England win their second ICC World title in as many years.
Danielle WyattHarmanpreet KaurICC womens world cup 2018ICC Womens World T20 2018Meg Lanningsophie devinestafanie taylor
First Published: November 7, 2018, 10:03 AM IST