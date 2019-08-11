Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2019 2nd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 11 August, 2019

1ST INN

India *

239/4 (43.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by India (decided to bat)
Live

TNPL, 2019 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 August, 2019

2ND INN

VB Kanchi Veerans

151/6 (20.0)

VB Kanchi Veerans
v/s
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Siechem Madurai Panthers*

136/5 (18.3)

Siechem Madurai Panthers need 16 runs in 9 balls at 10.66 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Harmanpreet's Rapid Knock in Vain as Western Storm Register Victory

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet's Rapid Knock in Vain as Western Storm Register Victory

Smriti Mandhana’s Western Storm registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over Harmanpreet Kaur’s Lancashire Thunder in a Kia Super League encounter on Sunday.

Thunder elected to bat first and South African opener Sune Luus was the star of the show, scoring 62 off 48 deliveries. Her knock included four sixes and three fours before Claire Nicholas accounted for her, with Mandhana taking the catch.

Kaur coming into bat at number 4, scored a quickfire 30 off just 18 balls to help her side reach a competitive 141.

Deepti Sharma picked a wicket and conceded only 22 runs in her four overs.

Even though Mandhana was dismissed early for 2, Heather Knight and Fran Wilson scored solid half-centuries to guide their side home without too much fuss and with six wickets to spare.

“We knew our partnership was key," Knight told Sky.

"We lost those two early wickets, and knew the pitch was quite slow, and that it was going to be hard to score heavily at the back end. I was just trying to give Wilson the strike at one point.

"She batted lovely - hit her areas really well, manipulated the field. I'm really pleased for her. She's worked really hard on her T20 game, so for her to play that innings and win the game for us today was outstanding."

"We were in the game for a long time," said Thunder captain Cross.

"Heather and Fran needed [to score at] eights for most of the game, and we nearly got them up to nines at one point. There were a few loose balls under pressure. Hats off to Heather and Fran, the way they batted - they didn't really give us a chance."

Harmanpreet KaurKia Super League 2019KSL 2019Lancashire Thundersmriti mandhanaSune LuusWestern Storm

Related stories

Cricket Australia Sets Testosterone Limit for Transgender Players
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 12:53 PM IST

Cricket Australia Sets Testosterone Limit for Transgender Players

'Greatest Female Player We Are Ever Going to See' - Edwards About Perry
Cricketnext Staff | August 1, 2019, 2:36 PM IST

'Greatest Female Player We Are Ever Going to See' - Edwards About Perry

WIPL Has Helped Women’s Cricket Gain Popularity: Harmanpreet
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 4:33 PM IST

WIPL Has Helped Women’s Cricket Gain Popularity: Harmanpreet

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...