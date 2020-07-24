Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

42/6 (8.5)

Amdocs CC need 125 runs in 8 balls at 93.75 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Haroon Lorgat Wants Independent Probe into 'Collapsed' T20 Global League

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat said he was "really disappointed" to see the T20 Global League collapse..

PTI |July 24, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Haroon Lorgat Wants Independent Probe into 'Collapsed' T20 Global League

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat said he was "really disappointed" to see the T20 Global League collapse and called for an "independent inquiry" to unearth the reasons behind its abandonment three years ago. The T20 Global League comprising eight teams was scheduled to be held in South Africa from November 2017 but it was deferred by a year due to lack of a broadcast deal and title sponsor.

In June, 2018, the event was replaced by Mzansi Super League, a league featuring six CSA-owned teams. "I could not believe what I was hearing when I received the news that the T20 Global League was postponed or cancelled," Lorgat, who had stepped down in September 2017, was quoted as saying by 'Times Live'.

"It was such a good thing for cricket in SA and it left me with a feeling of real disappointment." Lorgat had "mutually agreed to part ways" with CSA "because of a "breakdown" in their relationship, mainly due to the handling of the T20 Global League.

There were allegations that Lorgat had undermined the board by withholding critical financial information related to the league. Lorgat denied the accusations of financial misinformation and said he had always kept the members informed.

"There's documentary evidence to that effect. In fact Mr Moroe, (chairman of the GLT20 board), Mr Nenzani, Mr von Zeuner and Mr Khan all served on a sub-committee into which I reported regularly," said the 60-year-old, who also served as ICC CEO between 2008 and 2012. "As for the T20 Global League, I would be pleased to see an independent inquiry," said Lorgat.

Three months after Lorgat's departure, CSA board chairperson and president Chris Nenzani had come up with a statement saying that no financial irregularities were found. "A complete reconciliation of the total expenditure incurred on the T20GL has been concluded and we can now confirm that all monies have been adequately accounted for and that we have found no irregularities or financial mismanagement," Nenzani had said in the statement.

Cricket South AfricaHaroon LorgatMzansi Super LeagueT20 Global League

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more