CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Harris To Replace Pucovski In Australia Team For Fourth Test

Harris To Replace Pucovski In Australia Team For Fourth Test

Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski has failed to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the decisive fourth test against India and will be replaced by Marcus Harris, captain Tim Paine said on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 14, 2021, 8:06 AM IST
Harris To Replace Pucovski In Australia Team For Fourth Test

MELBOURNE: Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski has failed to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the decisive fourth test against India and will be replaced by Marcus Harris, captain Tim Paine said on Thursday.

Harris will be the only change to the 11 that was held to a draw in the third test, with opener David Warner cleared to play after struggling with a groin strain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Will won’t play tomorrow,” Paine told reporters on the eve of the Gabba test.

“He tried to train this morning. He didn’t quite come up.

“Marcus Harris will replace him … We’re looking forward to seeing what he will do.”

The series is level at 1-1.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches