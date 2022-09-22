'Harshal Patel A Worry If The Pitch Is..... That’s What You’ll Get in Australia'

Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be India’s frontline pacers when they land in Australia for the T20 World Cup. With that in mind, Indian fans must be worried especially after what they saw in Mohali in the first T20I against Australia. The duo leaked 108 runs among themselves and the men in yellow just feasted upon some terrible bowling. Although, former India cricketer and popular cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar remained optimistic.

In-fact, he said that he was ‘pessimistic’ after India’s loss in Asia Cup, nonetheless, loss to Australia has given him some sort of hope. He reasoned that with Bumrah and Shami coming back into the setup, India’s bowling woes will be sorted.

“See after the Asia cup, I thought there were more wounds, deeper wounds. But this match actually has given me a lot of positives. The bowling issues will be easily addressed with Mohammed Shami being available and Bumrah coming back. So, there were real important positives. After the Asia cup, I was slightly disheartened and pessimistic. But after this loss to Australia, I’m not that depressed,” he told Sports 18.

Furthermore, he made a genuine concern regarding Harshal Patel. The RCB cricketer can bowl slow balls at will and can be a force to reckon with on dry pitches. But, in Australia that same quality can be his undoing.

“Harshal is someone we’ve seen for a number of years. We’ve seen him in the IPL as well. He’s a guy who rebels when the pitch is dry when his slower ball becomes really slow and becomes very difficult to play. Last time his slower balls were going at around 120kmph. So, it’s not a huge drop in pace. So, Harshal is a worry if the pitch is flat, bouncy and pacy. That’s what you’ll get in Australia. So that’s another thing that India will be mindful of, the skills of Harshal in Australia.”

