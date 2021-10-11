Harshal Patel Equals Dwayne Bravo, Becomes Joint Highest Wicket Taker in IPL

Harshal Patel has now become the joint highest wicket taken in IPL. He has managed to account for 32 scalps in this multi-million dollar league. He has now equalled West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo who took 32 wickets in 2013. Patel had a dream season where he took for a hattrick against Mumbai Indians. He also kicked off the tournament with a bang taking a five-for in the opener at Chapauk. Kagiso Rabada, who plays for Delhi Capitals, now becomes the second highest wicket taker. He accounted for 30 wickets in last year’s IPL.

Earlier it was reported that Harshal Patel might be asked to join Team India bio bubble as a net bowler. A report in ‘Cricbuzz’ said that some of the youngsters like Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Shivam Mavi maybe added to India World T20 Squad for training purpose. The above mentioned players really made a mark in this year’s tourney and a fine exposure may just be waiting in the wings. The official confirmation will be released only after the Eliminator so that the players can swiftly enter Indian team bio bubble.

Harshal Patel Becomes Highest Indian Wicket Taker in a Single Season

Earlier the RCB seamer became the highest wicket-taking Indian bowler in a single season of IPL. He achieved the feat after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha of SRH. The 30-year-old is having an amazing season where he accounted for some breath taking performance, this includes a hattrick against Mumbai Indians and five-wicket haul against the same opposition in the opening match of the tournament. By the time, match ended he had taken a three for and helped RCB restrict SRH to 141/7.

