‘Harshal Didn't Shake my Hand, Which I Thought was a Little immature’ - Riyan Parag Opens up About the Ugly Altercation in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals star youngster Riyan Parag made quite a name for himself for his ‘attitude’ as he kept getting slammed on social media throughout IPL 2022. It all started with a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune where it was said that the youngster made a snide remark at bowler Harshal Patel after hitting him for a four. Now, the details are coming out as what had happened. Turns out, Parag had made a gesture which had infuriated RCB cricketer Mohammed Siraj who told him to behave like a youngster. Parag has revealed why he made that gesture during his appearance at gaming steam ‘Rooter.’

IPL 2022 Final: Riyan Parag Once Again Targetted for ‘Attitude’ On Social Media

The Assamese cricketer scored 183 runs in 14 innings in the entire tournament with his lone fifty coming against RCB in this very match. It was a low scoring affair and RCB has lost their top order. That was when Parag came into his own, scoring 56* off 31 balls which helped revive RR as they reached 144/8—a respectable total on board.

“Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn’t see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since,” Parag recalled as he narrated the incident.

“Now, when I hit him (Harshal) in the last over (against RCB in IPL 2022), I did the same gesture. I didn’t say anything, I didn’t abuse. But then, Siraj called me. Harshal didn’t say anything.

“When the innings ended, Siraj called and said, “Hey, come here, come here’. He said, ‘you’re a kid, behave like a kid’. I told him, ‘bhaiya, I’m not saying anything to you’. By then, players from both the teams came and it ended there. Later, Harshal didn’t shake my hand. which I thought was a little immature,” Parag further said.

Riyan Parag has been slammed on social media ever since with people taking potshots at his attitude. He was also targeted in both qualifiers—one against GT and other against RCB. Later in final too fans were after him.

