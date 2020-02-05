Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: OMA VS USA

upcoming
OMA OMA
USA USA

Hamilton

06 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Harshal Patel Sets Record for Most Wickets in Ranji Trophy Season for Haryana

Harshal followed up his first innings tally of 4/32 with 4/49 in the second innings as Haryana beat Assam by seven wickets in their Group C match.

IANS |February 5, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Harshal Patel Sets Record for Most Wickets in Ranji Trophy Season for Haryana

Bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel's eight-wicket haul in Haryana's match against Assam has helped him set the record for most wickets for the state in a Ranji Trophy season. Harshal took his tally to 51 wickets on Wednesday which takes him past the previous record of 48 that was set by Rajender Goel in the 1983/84 season.

"Records are meant to be broken," Goel told IANS. "I am happy that my record stood for close to 36 years, but what gives me more joy is to see Harshal break my record. It is easy for a spinner to pick up the maximum wickets in a season in Indian conditions, but for a pacer to do that means a lot more. I wish him all the best and further success."

Harshal followed up his first innings tally of 4/32 with 4/49 in the second innings as Haryana beat Assam by seven wickets in their Group C match.

Haryana were left with a target of 97 to chase in their second innings which they did for the loss of three wickets.

Harshal's tally helped him eclipse the nearly 36-year-old record held by Goel.

A left-arm spinner, Goel never managed to break into the Indian team but took 750 wickets in a 24-year career for Haryana.

Harshal on the other hand has 217 wickets to his name in his first-class career in which he has previously played for Gujarat. He has also turned up for Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Harshal Patelranji trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 06 Feb, 2020

USA v OMA
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

BAN v PAK
Rawalpindi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more