'Harshly Taken Away': Nasser Hussain Sympathises With James Anderson And Stuart Broad

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has expressed his surprise at the omission of England’s top two leading Test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Both Anderson and Broad, who have a combined 1,177 Test wickets, were omitted from England’s squad for the three-Test tour of West Indies by Andrew Strauss, the interim managing director of English cricket. Strauss selected the squad with interim coach Paul Collingwood and national scout James Taylor, following Joe Root and Co’s 0-4 Ashes embarrassment in Australia.

Hussain’s response comes after Broad, in a recent Daily Mail column, wrote that he has been hit hard by being left out of the squad. The pacer said he does not understand the snubbing and that it has made him “confused and angrier with each passing day".

Hussain, in his piece for the same publication, wrote, “We can’t expect them to give their all and show how much playing for England means to them and not be upset when it is harshly taken away.”

Hussain explained that team selection is about picking a side which can win your next Test against the opposition and conditions in front of you. But insisted that it needs to have some kind of future planning. The 53-year-old said that in the past couple of years England have done way too much future planning that decided which players will play but they were not concentrating enough on their next task.

He also mentioned that England do need to move on from their champion pair of pacers at some stage, but that has to come as a natural progression. Lauding his compatriots, Naseer Hussain said Anderson and Broad are all-time great cricketers, still at the top of their game into their late and mid-30s. He asserted thatthe duo deserve better than this.

Hussain, hopes that this isn’t the end of Broad and Anderson in England shirts and wishes that their long and distinguished careers have not been ended by a five-minute phone call.

