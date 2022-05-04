Haryana Win Cooch Behar Trophy After 22 years, Complete a Rare Double

Haryana won the Cooch Behar Trophy Under-19 first-class domestic tournament after 22 years, beating heavyweights Mumbai on the basis of a first-innings lead at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The win underlined their authority at youth level as Haryana achieved a rare double, having earlier won the Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-dayers by defeating Maharashtra by six wickets in October last year.

Under-19 World Cup winner Nishant Sindhu led from the front by slamming a 114-ball 115, while opener Rohan Deshwal (101) and keeper-batter Sarvesh Rohilla (100 not out) also scored centuries to post a massive 437 after opting to bat.

In reply, India U-19 winning medium-pacer Garv Sangwan (5/41) led the bowling show to bundle out Mumbai for 303 and hand his team a decisive first-innings lead of 134 runs.

Haryana then batted through the final day to post 211/5 in their second essay and seal their second Cooch Behar Trophy.

The win also avenged their group stage defeat to Mumbai.

Haryana boasted of three U-19 World Cup winners in skipper Sindhu, Garv Sangwan and keeper-batter Dinesh Bana.

But it was off-spinning all-rounder Mayank Shandilya who became the star performer.

Shandilya, who opened the batting for Haryana, finished as the top run getter with 950 runs from eight matches (3×100, 3×50) with an average of 79.17.

He also returned with 45 wickets at an average of 14.70 to become the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

In the quarters, Haryana defeated hosts Bengal by a first-innings lead, while they sealed the final berth with a 141-run win over Jharkhand in the semifinals.

Haryana coach Pankaj Thakur credited the system for their recent success.

It’s a result of a proper system in place — a fair selection process, a dedicated camp that results in producing champion players," Thakur told PTI.

“We are a team of allrounders, everyone bats and also bowls, not just part-timers but serious bowling like Shandilya."

Haryana had defeated Madhya Pradesh to win their maiden Cooch Behar Trophy title in 2000.

Brief Scores

Haryana: 437 in 122.2 overs (Rohan Deshwal 101, Nishant Sindhu 115, Sarvesh Rohilla 100 not out; Prince Badiani 3/119) and 211/5; 68 overs (Dinesh Rana 62 not out; Suryansh Shedge 3/86).

Mumbai: 303 in 105.1 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 97; Garv Sangwan 5/41).

Match drawn | Haryana won on first-innings lead

