'Has Been Absolutely Sensational': Aakash Chopra Praises India Batter For Making Full Use of Opportunities

These are interesting times for Indian cricket team, especially for their T20I set up. A few months remain for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Indian team management is in the midst of finalising a squad that would be strong enough to bring home the trophy that they haven’t been able to since the inaugural edition in 2007.

There are question marks over a few senior members who have been considered as indispensable. The reason behind the doubts is their slump in form, strike-rate and the emergence of fresh talent.

Among those who have been knocking on the doors of the Indian teams is one Deepak Hooda who in recent times, has made a pretty solid claim to be seriously considered for the T20 World Cup.

During the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Hooda struck a stunning century in the second match before an unbeaten 47 in a rain-curtailed affair.

On Thursday in Southampton, he belted 33 off 17 after walking in to bat at no 3, providing an early impetus to Indian innings which was jolted with the dismissals of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma inside five overs. Hooda struck three fours and two sixes that set the team on course to what turned out to be a match-winning total.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised the 27-year-old for his selfless batting. “He’s been very good. He doesn’t try to stick around even though he knows from next match Virat Kohli will be available. He’s been doing really well in his previous matches,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Chopra then touched upon a very valid question: What happens to Hooda when senior cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among others will be back to take their spots in the eleven. Where does the batter fit into India’s eleven then?

“Ha has put up a big question: When everybody is back, what happens to me? He could have played a bit slow, hit a fifty and solidified his claim. But it was against team’s ethos. Hooda has been absolutely sensational. He’s enjoying batting at No 3,” Chopra said.

