'Has Shown Considerable Improvements Since I Saw Him in IPL': Wasim Jaffer Impressed with Umran Malik's Rise

As the BCCI fielded a youngster-laden Indian squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is, it was a great opportunity for the budding cricketers to showcase their talent. Jammu’s pace sensation Umran Malik was one of those young guns who played all three games in the series and ended it as the highest wicket-taker. In three innings, the right-arm quick picked up 7 wickets, at an average of 15.14.

Umran’s rise in international has been pretty impressive. Since his debut in the Ireland tour last year, the pacer has taken 9 wickets in 6 matches, with the best of 3 for 48 (vs Sri Lanka in Pune).

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer reserved huge praise on Umran Malik, saying he has improved considerably and developed his wicket-taking ability since he saw him in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I thought he has improved considerably. Since I saw him in the IPL, I thought he will always be expensive in this format because he doesn’t have too many variations or slower balls. When you bowl at 145-150 clicks, sometimes you have to beat the batters with the lack of pace as well,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

“Anything that comes with pace, goes out of the ground, as the batters are smart enough to use that pace. But his line and lengths have improved considerably. He’s also got that wicket-taking ability. He has been expensive in the games, but he has picked up crucial wickets. So, he has shown considerable improvements since I saw him in the IPL,” he added.

Umran was one of the top wicket-takers in the IPL 2022, picking up 22 wickets in 14 matches, with the best figures of 5 for 25. He was the highest wicket-taker for his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the third and final T20I in Rajkot, Malik picked two wickets in the form of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Maheesh Theekshana while conceding 31 runs in three overs with an economy of 10.30.

India registered a 91-run over Sri Lanka in the final T20I and wrapped up the three-match series 2-1 on Saturday.

