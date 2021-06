Hasan Ali Names the Batsman 'Who Can Hurt Any Bowler on His Day'

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali, after spending extended periods on the side lines,made a dramatic comeback to the national side. Ali, who was a mainstay in the limited-over format, picked up 26 wickets in just four Tests to announce his comeback after being dropped previously from the squad. The right-arm pacer troubled several batsmen with his bowling prowess. He recentlyspilled the beans about ‘the one’ who turned tables against him.

In a chat with Cricwick, Ali named Team India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the one he couldn’t tame. He also praised ‘The Hitman’ and said he can really smack any bowler on his day. While Ali has not bowled a lot against India or Sharmaso far in his career, he has had a chance to come up against the Indian batsmanon a couple of occasions.

Sharma, who is considered as one of the best openers in white-ball formats currently, has been a consistent run-getter for India in the limited-overs format. He is the only batsman in the world with three double centuries to his name in ODIs and also has a knack for scoring big hundreds. And if the flamboyant opener is on a song, he can destroy any bowling attack. In the interview, Ali said he was aware of Sharma’s ability to play so late.Picking the line early and playing pick-up shots with ease makes him a dangerous opponent.

He added that Sharmacan give him “tough time”.“Rohit tang karta hay (Rohit troubles you as a bowler),” Aliadded.

However, Ali does not have to worry about bowling to Sharma in the near future. The 26-year-old pacer will soon be seen playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is one of the promising fast bowling talents for the Men in Green. He has impressed in his career so far but has not been able to cement his position due to injury issues. The right-arm pacer has picked 57, 83, and 48 wickets from 13 Tests, 54 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, respectively.

