Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan and Asghar Afghan Fined for Separate Misconducts

Loading...
The three players have also been given one demerit point for a breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during the Super-Four match in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Hasan and Afghan were guilty of breaching the Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which speaks about the “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”, while the spinner Rashid was charged for violation of Article 2.1.7, which deals with “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”
For both Hasan and Rashid, this is the first time they have received demerit points, while for Afghan it is a second offence within a two year period. Earlier, in February 2017, Afghan was reprimanded and given a demerit point for dissent against an umpire’s decision during an ODI against Zimbabwe.
Hasan was reprimanded for his actions in the 33rd over of the Afghanistan innings when he threatened to throw the ball towards batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi after fielding off his own bowling.
Four overs later, Afghan was involved in an incident with Hasan as he brushed his shoulder with the bowler while passing by for a run.
Ace spinner Rashid was fined for giving Pakistan batsman Asif Ali a send-off in the 47th over after dismissing him. Rashid gesticulated towards the batsman and stared at him, an action that could have sparked of an aggressive response from the departing Asif.
Post the match, all the players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions as put forth by the match referee Andy Pycroft and there was no formal hearing involved.
First Published: September 22, 2018, 2:50 PM IST