Hasan Ali Reacts to Matthew Wade Catch Drop: 'I Know You All Are Upset...'

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali has finally come out and reacted for the very first time since he dropped Matthew Wade’s catch and became the biggest talking point on social media. The 27-year-old dropped the catch of the Aussie wicket-keeper who then went onto slam three sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi to seal the deal. Hasan even found support from the most unlikely corners of the world in this crises as Indian fans supported him Twitter. Reacting on the micro blogging site, he said: “I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger so Alhumudilah. Thank you for all the messages.”

میرا سینہ تیری حُرمت کا ہے سنگین حصار،میرے محبوب وطن تُجھ پہ اگر جاں ہو نثارمیں یہ سمجھوں گا ٹھکانے لگا سرمایہِ تن،اے میرے پیارے وطن 💚🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4xiTS0hAvx — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 13, 2021

Needing 22 off the last 2 overs, Babar Azam brought his best bowler of the tournament Shaheen Shah Afridi into the attack to deliver the penultimate over. After a tight start by Shaheen, Wade tried to go big by lifting one towards the deep mid-wicket region. Ali ran to his left, pouched the ball, and spilt it. The drop also meant Wade added two more on the board. 18 were needed off 9 deliveries. 6. 6. 6. Wade finished the match in style. Australia pulled off a stunning run chase, beating Pakistan by 5 wickets and an over to spare.

Wade was hailed a hero for his fiery 41 off 17. Hasan Ali, on the other hand, was subjected to cruel memes.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had to come out to support his player in the post-match press conference. Several other cricketers have too tweeted in his support. When asked about Ali’s average performance in the world cup followed by the missed opportunity in the semis, Babar straightaway said, “Thank you so much. But I don’t feel that way [dropping Hasan Ali] because he’s my main bowler. He has won us so many games and obviously, players often drop catches.

“But the way he’s been fighting, I’ll definitely back him. It often happens with a player. If an individual has a bad day, he keeps on pushing himself. He is down right now but we’ll try to uplift his confidence. Logon ka kaam hai batein karna, hamara kam hai unko uthana (People will continue talking but we’ll keep backing our players,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here