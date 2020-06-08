Hasan Ali Responding Well to Virtual Rehab, Return Without Surgery Possible

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has responded positively to a virtual rehabilitation session for his back injury, raising hopes that he might not require surgery and that he can make a return to the sport quicker than anticipated.
Hasan's two-hour session took place under the supervision of Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, leading spinal therapist Professor Peter O'Sullivan of Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board medical team.
"Hasan Ali picking up injuries around the same area twice in less than a year was not a normal thing. Consequently, we consulted some of the best and most experienced specialists and it is heartening to hear their feedback following the opening online rehabilitation session in which Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression," Sohail Saleem, PCB Director – Medical and Sports Sciences, said.
"However, these are early days of his rehabilitation programme and we will continue to monitor his progress for the next five weeks before collectively making future decisions.
"But one thing is for certain, he is under the treatment of the very best in the business and hopefully he will return fitter and stronger to competitive cricket without any surgery."
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan also stated that the board will provide financial assistance to Hasan till he returns to competitive cricket, a decision taken after he missed out on a central contract due to the injury.
"Hasan Ali is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory. It is the PCB's responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness," he said.
"Hasan is a young and energetic cricketer who has a lot of cricket left in him. Like most of his followers, the PCB will like to see him regain complete fitness so that he can resume normal services for the Pakistan men's national cricket team.
"Till that time, the PCB will provide him financial assistance from the PCB Welfare Fund, which exists exactly for this purpose."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Hasan Ali Responding Well to Virtual Rehab, Return Without Surgery Possible
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has responded positively to a virtual rehabilitation session for his back injury, raising hopes that he might not require surgery.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings