Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: Hasan Ali Takes 10 Wickets As Pakistan Sweep Series

Seamer Hasan Ali took a careerbest 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 20.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: February 8, 2021, 3:11 PM IST
Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.

Chasing a target of 370 for victory, which would have been a test record in Pakistan, South Africa were well placed at 241 for three just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108).

But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) decimated the South African middle order with expert swing bowling to dismiss the visitors for 274.

Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on their return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

