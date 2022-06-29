Hasan Ali's Behaviour With Umpire Sends Whole Ground Into Laugh Riot | WATCH

Pakistan is set to tour Sri Lanka where they will play a two-match Test series against the hosts. Bet before that they were engaged in an intra-squad match in Rawalpindi. Nonetheless, this drab game of cricket saw something very humorous and it all began when Pak bowler Hasan Ali shouted for an LBW appeal which was turned down by the umpire. In fact, the bowler had hit Salman Ali Agha right on his pads, but the umpire didn’t think it was worth his time.

Meanwhile, Ali rushed to the umpire and tried to forcefully lift his fingers which sent everyone in the stadium into a laugh riot. Even one of the voices in the background was heard saying: “Dena dena” (give him out.)

Pakistan will play two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The first match will begin from July 16 onwards while the final tie will be played in Colombo starting July 24.



Yasir Shah was recalled into the Test side for the two match Test series which will be captained by Babar Azam. Pakistan selectors had recalled the fit-again Shah for the two Test match series against Sri Lanka, after the leg-spinner’s career was put on hold by nagging injuries last year.

The 36-year-old played the last of his 46 Tests 11 months ago in the West Indies but has not been selected since over lack of fitness, missing a series in Bangladesh and another at home against Australia.

Yasir started his career in 2014, becoming the quickest to 200 Test wickets after 33 matches four years later, while anchoring Pakistan’s spin attack.

He now has 235 wickets in 46 Tests.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Yasir’s inclusion would improve the team’s spin attack.

“Our spin department is boosted with the return of Yasir, who proved himself as a match-winner,” said Wasim.

Yasir took 24 wickets in Pakistan’s 2-1 win during their last Sri Lanka tour in 2015.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the schedule of Pakistan’s tour next month.

“Pakistan will play a three-day warm-up match between 11-13 July in Colombo while the first Test will be played at Galle from 16-20 July,” SLC said.

The second Test will be staged in Colombo from 24-28 July.

