Live

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India

165 (68.1)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

311/9 (95.0)

New Zealand lead by 146 runs, MIN. 75.1 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

upcoming
MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 2: IRI VS UAE

upcoming
IRI IRI
UAE UAE

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

A late cameo by Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka pull off a thrilling chase to edge out West Indies by one wicket in the first one-day international on Saturday.

AFP |February 22, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Hasaranga Stars as Sri Lanka Clinch Thrilling First ODI Against West Indies By One Wicket

A late cameo by Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka pull off a thrilling chase to edge out West Indies by one wicket in the first one-day international on Saturday.

Hasaranga, known for his leg-spin bowling, hit an unbeaten 42 after coming in to bat at number eight as Sri Lanka chased down their target of 290 with five balls to spare and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Hasaranga held his nerve after Sri Lanka slipped to 253 for seven following the departure of Thisara Perera for 32 to register his highest ODI score.

He built crucial partnerships including a 38-run stand with Perera and then put on 27 runs with Lakshan Sandakan for the ninth wicket.

With one to get off the last six ball Sandakan was run out but Keemo Paul bowled a no ball.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando put on 111 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for what turned out be the highest successful chase at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph claimed three wickets after Shai Hope made 115 in his team's 289 for seven.

In response, Sri Lanka lost their way after their strong start despite wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera hitting 42 coming in at number three.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh and Paul took two wickets each to regularly dent Sri Lanka along with Joseph but Hasaranga stood firm.

The effort trumped Hope's ninth ODI hundred after Sri Lanka invited West Indies to bat first.

Hope lost his opening partner early and was involved in the run out of Darren Bravo but laid the foundation for his team's total.

Left-arm pace bowler Isuru Udana claimed three wickets including Hope's prized scalp but gave away 82 runs from his 10 overs.

The second match is in Hambantota on Wednesday.

Dimuth Karunaratneshai hopesri lankasri lanka vs west indies 2020Wanindu HasarangaWest Indies

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
