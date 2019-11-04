Hashim Amla Joins Cape Town Blitz as Batting Consultant

Former South Africa opener Hashim Amla has been appointed as the batting consultant for the Cape Town Blitz for the upcoming edition of the Mzansi Super League.
A veteran of 144 T20 matches and T20Is for South Africa, Amla will add experience to Ashwell Prince’s side as they look to go one better in 2019 and win the title.
“Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we’re really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team. There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It’s also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he’d do a great job at it if he did,” commented Prince.
Amla however will only be available from November 25, after he completes his stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will feature as an icon player and captain for the Karnataka Tuskers.
Cape Town Blitz CEO Nabeal Dien expressed his excitement at Amla’s appointment. “Hashim is not only a world-class batsman, but a humble human being as well, and we are delighted that we were able to secure his services as he takes up his first consultancy role post his international playing career.”
The Cape Town Blitz take on Jozi Stars in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League at Imperial Wanderers on Friday evening.
