Hashim Amla Announces Retirement From International Cricket

South Africa's batting star Hashim Amla has retired from international cricket. He will continue to play domestic cricket and T20 leagues.
Amla, 36, has played 124 Tests, 181 One-Day Internationals and 44 Twenty20 Internationals. He has 9282, 8113 and 1277 runs in the three formats respectively, scoring a total of 55 international centuries. He holds the record for the most ODI tons by a South African (27).
Amla is the only South African to score a triple ton in Test cricket was their second highest run-scorer in the format, with only Jacques Kallis ahead. He is also the quickest batsman in the world to reach the the landmarks of 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.
Amla made his Test debut in 2004 against India in Kolkata, and his ODI and T20I debuts in 2008 and 2009 respectively. He played his last match for South Africa in the World Cup 2019 game against Sri Lanka where he made an unbeaten 80.
“Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said in a statement. “I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.
“I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.
“Also, My family, friends and agent, my team mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!
“The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!
“And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.
“Love and peace.”
More to follow...
