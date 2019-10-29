Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 2nd Play-off, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 29 October, 2019

1ST INN

Namibia *

4/1 (0.5)

Namibia
v/s
Oman
Oman

Toss won by Namibia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Play-off: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Dubai

29 Oct, 201921:00 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS UAE

upcoming
SCO SCO
UAE UAE

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

4th Play-off: HK VS TBC

upcoming
HK HK
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201921:00 IST

5th Place Play off: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Dubai

31 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Hashim Amla Takes Kolpak Route, Joins Surrey for Two Years

England's Surrey County Cricket Club on Tuesday signed former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla on a two-year Kolpak contract. Amla had retired from international cricket in August, this year.

IANS |October 29, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Hashim Amla Takes Kolpak Route, Joins Surrey for Two Years

England's Surrey County Cricket Club on Tuesday signed former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla on a two-year Kolpak contract. Amla had retired from international cricket in August, this year.

Amla is currently South Africa's second-highest Test run scorer with 9,282 runs in 124 matches, averaging 46.64.

Announcing the development, the club wrote on Twitter: "The one you've been waiting for. Welcome back, @amlahash."

Speaking after joining the club, Amla said: "Surrey are one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again."

"I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints, so to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me. I'm really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team," the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by the club's official website.

Meanwhile, Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "With several of our players now in or around the international setup, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore. His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource for all of our players to learn from both on and off the field."

Amla is the only Proteas batsman to score a Test triple hundred - 311 not out against England in 2012.

Hashim AmlaKolpakSouth Africasurrey

Related stories

Hashim Amla Confident That South Africa Will Return to Winning Ways Soon
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 9:50 AM IST

Hashim Amla Confident That South Africa Will Return to Winning Ways Soon

Brexit Will Boost South African Cricket: Faf du Plessis
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 3:02 PM IST

Brexit Will Boost South African Cricket: Faf du Plessis

No Quick Fix for Struggling South Africa Test Team: Faf Du Plessis
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 8:09 PM IST

No Quick Fix for Struggling South Africa Test Team: Faf Du Plessis

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

UAE v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

TBC v HK
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019

TBC v TBC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more