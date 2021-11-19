Hasin Jahan, Estranged Wife of Cricketer Mohammad Shami, Shares Pic. Fans React

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, recently shared a picture on her Instagram, giving a back pose in a yellow sari. In the caption, Hasin Jahan informed that she had gained 4 kilos. The fans have gone crazy over the picture. However, some even suggested she join a gym for a better physique.

Hasin Jahan shared a picture on her Instagram account on Thursday with a caption, “After gaining 4 kg weight”. Hasin can be seen giving a back pose in this picture. While some of her fans liked this picture, others were seen advising her to maintain the figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial)

One of the users commented, “Pay attention to your figure.” While another user asked why she had gained weight.

Haseen keeps posting her pictures and videos on social media. She uploads pictures and videos of Shami and her daughter too. Hasin Jahan appeared as a cheerleader in the IPL. Apart from this, she has also been into modelling.

Indian Pacer Mohammad Shami and Haseen Jahan got married on 6 June 2014. At the time, Kolkata-based Hasin was a model for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team owned by Shahrukh Khan. The two met during one of the IPL seasons. However, the two quarrelled in 2018 and the matter came out in the media before the court proceedings.

Speaking of Shami, the star pacer has returned to India after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. He’s been rested for the T20 series against New Zealand on home soil.

