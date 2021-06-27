Hasin Jahan, Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Draws Flak for Posting Glamorous Picture Online

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, has once again been targeted by religious bigots, for her latest Instagram post. The former model posted a glamourous picture online recently and captioned it, “Zamane me hastee ohi hai jiske hosle ka koi thikana nahi hota."

She was criticised for wearing a revealing outfit and was advised to adopt purdah in accordance with Islamic traditions. This is not the first time she has been subject to such schooling online. Last year, she had received death and rape threats for posting congratulatory messages on Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya. Later Jahan had lodged a police complaint for the same.

Meanwhile, Jahan had parted ways with Shami, accusing the latter and his elder brother for domestic violence and sexual assault.

On the other hand, Shami has been doing quite well for Team India. In the recently concluded WTC final, Shami bagged four wickets in the first innings. Unfortunately, he could not save the team from an eight-wicket defeat on the last day of the match. Commentator Aakash Chopra rated the performances of the players.

“Shami gets 7/10. Shami bowled well, he was the one to bring you back in the match. He took four wickets and in a good fashion. Ishant Sharma gets 6/10. I expected more from him in the 2nd innings, I thought he was phenomenal in the first innings."

“Bumrah is just 3/10. There was a catch dropped off his bowling in the 2nd innings but nothing like that happened in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in a Test match, it doesn’t happen very often but it happened in this match," Chopra concluded.

