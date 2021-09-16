Hasan Ali on India-Pakistan Rivalry: 'Champions Trophy 2017 Was Great; We'll Try to Beat Them Again'

The Pakistan men’s cricket team does not have a very good track record against their arch-rivals India in International Cricket Council (ICC) events. Yes, the Pakistan team won the 2017 Champions Trophy by defeating India in the final of the mega event, but it was a one-time incident as Men in Blue still enjoys terrific record against their bitter rivals. In fact, the Pakistan team have never won any match against India in ICC World Cup be it fifty overs or T20 WC. Both teams have faced each other on seven occasions in the fifty overs World Cup with India winning all those encounters. On the other hand, India have won four out of their five games in T20 World Cup against Pakistan while one match ended in a tie.

India and Pakistan are once again set to square off against each other in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World on October 24 as they have been placed in the same group. Ahead of the much talked about encounter, ace Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali feels it would be a perfect opportunity for his side to change their record against the neighbours in the World Cup.

“When we won the Champions Trophy (in 2017), it was a very good time for us and we will try to beat them again in the T20 World Cup. We will give our best,” Hasan was heard saying in a video posted on a Youtube Channel.

The 27-year-old also acknowledged that they are always under pressure whenever they face India due to fans expectations and that it holds true for both nations.Hasan also admitted that the pitches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are spin-friendly before adding that the seamers with variations could come in handy in the mega event.The 2021 T20 World Cup will kick off on October 17 in UAE and the final of the mega event will be played on November 14.

